PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.920-3.960 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.070 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.