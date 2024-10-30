PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.28 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

