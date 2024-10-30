Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTON stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,993 shares of company stock valued at $867,453. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

