Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 724,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. 682,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,042. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

