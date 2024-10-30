Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.10. 53,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,867. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $140.70 and a one year high of $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

