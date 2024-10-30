PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

