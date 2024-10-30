Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY24 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -376.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

