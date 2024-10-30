Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans GBX 0.93 Dividend

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PCTN opened at GBX 70.93 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.40 ($1.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63. The company has a market capitalization of £387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7,070.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

