Piedmont Lithium’s (PLL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 138.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 752,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,814. The firm has a market cap of $252.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.