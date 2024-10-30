Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 4,155,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,961. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

