Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.88 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.11. The stock had a trading volume of 257,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,216. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.