Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

CVRx Price Performance

CVRX traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 938,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,622. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $304.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.26. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVRx

In related news, CEO Kevin Hykes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 607,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at $495,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Stories

