Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,926. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.02. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.
Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 210.69%.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
