Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,823,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,993,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,077.0 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of PITAF remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Poste Italiane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.