Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,823,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,993,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,077.0 days.
Poste Italiane Stock Performance
Shares of PITAF remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
