Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,823,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,993,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,077.0 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of PITAF remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.