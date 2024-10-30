Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.69 and last traded at $57.30. 7,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 66,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDS

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.