Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQFTP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.
About Presidio Property Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.