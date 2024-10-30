Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PRMW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 659,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,216. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 43.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

