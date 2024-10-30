Prom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.33 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00008448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $110.84 million and $14.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,974.77 or 1.00108963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00006910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.28630389 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $23,608,826.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

