Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
Provident Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
