Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Prysmian Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of PRYMY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.
About Prysmian
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prysmian
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.