Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prysmian Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PRYMY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

