Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 57,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$784.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
