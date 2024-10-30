Q4 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.