Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.41.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $26.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,103. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Qorvo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.