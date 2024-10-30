Quadratic Deflation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BNDD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 228,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,483. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.
Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile
