Quadratic Deflation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BNDD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 228,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,483. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

