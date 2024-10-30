QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $914.14 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 102.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $155,471.59 and $914.14 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 86.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00006885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,569.59 or 0.99952011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00062173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00092569 USD and is down -50.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $474.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

