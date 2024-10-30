Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toast (TOST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) recently:

10/29/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Toast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $38,394,140 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

