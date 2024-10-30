Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.50 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.62). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.57), with a volume of 834,028 shares traded.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.54. The company has a market cap of £972.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

About Redde Northgate

(Get Free Report)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.