Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Bank of America

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Reddit from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Reddit from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Reddit from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,560.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter worth about $42,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

