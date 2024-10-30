Regional Joint Board Rochester Sells 47,508 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Regional Joint Board Rochester sold 47,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,615,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,612. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Joint Board Rochester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Regional Joint Board Rochester sold 55,875 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $1,917,630.00.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 183,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.92. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

