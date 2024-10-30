RETARDIO Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. RETARDIO has a market capitalization of $127.03 million and $4.66 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.37 or 0.99957907 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,618.66 or 0.99716041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.13841712 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,857,517.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

