Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.29 and traded as high as C$31.29. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$30.82, with a volume of 22,407 shares trading hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$337.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.92.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

