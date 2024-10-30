Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 449,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 88,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Insider Transactions at Rio Silver
In other news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Corporate insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
