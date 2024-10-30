Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Robert Half has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

RHI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,506. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

