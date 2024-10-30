Robert W. Baird Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $47.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.9 %

CAKE opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,149,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

