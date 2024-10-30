Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RMNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.