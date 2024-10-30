Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

