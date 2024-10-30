Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Onsemi

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

ON stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 23.6% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

