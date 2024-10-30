Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AON Earnings

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.95 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.75.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $370.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.53. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.