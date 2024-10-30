Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.570-11.620 EPS.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.84. 1,714,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $83.25 and a 12-month high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

