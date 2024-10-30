RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.88 and last traded at $122.13. Approximately 694,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,704,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of RTX by 174.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

