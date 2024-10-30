Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.530–0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.8 %

Ryerson stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $730.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Ryerson Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

