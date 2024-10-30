Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 173,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Ryvyl Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,188. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.32.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 235.63%. Equities analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryvyl Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ryvyl by 752.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

