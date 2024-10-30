Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 173,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Ryvyl Trading Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,188. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.32.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 235.63%. Equities analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
