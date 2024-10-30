Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $510.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.