Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $481.00 to $515.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Saia traded as high as $499.30 and last traded at $497.29. Approximately 31,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 388,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.99.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.48.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.