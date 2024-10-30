Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 40387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
