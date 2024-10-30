SATS (1000SATS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $542.08 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, SATS has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. SATS has a total market cap of $542.08 million and approximately $34.83 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SATS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,475.59 or 0.99999600 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,403.80 or 0.99900540 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00026281 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $45,567,183.20 traded over the last 24 hours.”

