Saybrook Capital NC Has $671,000 Holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC owned 2.07% of Network-1 Technologies worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,529,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.09. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

