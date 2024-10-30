SBA Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.90. 85,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,464. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.