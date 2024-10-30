SBA Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.90. 85,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,464. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

