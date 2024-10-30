SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $231.88. The company had a trading volume of 821,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,973. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average is $214.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 25.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

