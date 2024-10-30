Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

